Wanted for preparing ‘fake’ marksheets, man held in Nuh

The police in Haryana’s Nuh district on Tuesday arrested a man who was wanted in 52 cases for allegedly preparing fake marksheets in Rajasthan, officials said. Accused Mohammad Yusuf was wanted in 52 fake marksheet cases in Rajasthan. (AFP)

The accused, Mohammad Yusuf, had allegedly prepared about 500 fake marksheets of Class 8 and distributed those among people for the panchayat polls and other purposes in Rajasthan. The accused was carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on information leading to his arrest, the officials said.

Yusuf, a resident of Umra village in Nuh, was arrested from Khedla village. An illegal country-made pistol and a cartridge were seized from his possession. An FIR under the Arms Act has been registered against him at the Nuh city police station.

Deputy superintendent of police (Nuh) Ajaib Singh said 52 cases have been registered against Yusuf for allegedly preparing fake marksheets in Rajasthan. The accused was declared a proclaimed offender in all the 52 cases.

The Rajasthan Police had placed a reward on the accused in four separate cases lodged in Jaisalmer, Nauhar, Hanumangarh and the Sedwa police station in Barmer. The accused has admitted that he prepared around 500 fake marksheets, the DSP added.