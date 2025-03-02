War against drugs: Cops raid 798 locations, arrest of 290 drug smugglers

Punjab Police launched a statewide operation against drugs, conducting raids at more than 750 locations leading to the arrest of 290 smugglers after the registration of 232 FIRs, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday. A state-level cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched at identified drug hotspots involving over 900 police teams, comprising over 8,368 personnel, under the supervision of 233 gazetted officers. As many as 369 drug hotspots were cordoned off, and 798 raids were conducted in such areas.

The massive crackdown came a day after chief minister Bhagwant Mann gave Punjab Police a three-month deadline to make the state drug-free.

Chairing a meeting of top police officials, including police commissioners, senior superintendents of police and deputy commissioners, and civil administration here, Mann also announced a slew of measures, including a crackdown on smugglers, special courts for speedy trial, confiscation/demolition of their properties and no subsidy to peddlers and their family under various government schemes, to tackle the drug menace in the state.

“The four-hour long operation led to the recovery of 8.14kg of heroin, 1.21kg of opium, 3.5kg of ganja, 19kg poppy husk, 700 grams charas, 16,238 intoxicant tablets/pills/injections and ₹8.02 lakh drug money, the DGP said in a statement.

DGP Yadav said that the CASO was conducted from 9am to 1pm simultaneously in all 28 police districts of the state with senior officials deputed in each police district to personally supervise the operation.

“Police teams checked over 2,000 suspicious persons and taken preventive action against 27 persons, while five proclaimed offenders (POs) have also been arrested during the operation,” Yadav said.

The Ferozepur police, in a special operation, conducted surprise inspections and identified several suspects linked to drug-related offences.

“During the crackdown, the authorities seized 1.175kg of heroin, 350 intoxicating pills, one pistol, and nine mobile phones. Furthermore, 16 suspected individuals were taken into custody for interrogation,” said SSP Bhupinder Singh.

Meanwhile, Fazilka police said during the operation, 129 suspicious individuals were checked, eight were taken into custody, and 11 individuals were arrested.

“Around 54 grams of heroin, ₹34,100 in drug money, 665 intoxicating pills, and other narcotic substances were recovered,” revealed Varinder Singh Brar, SSP, Fazilka.

Meanwhile, SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said under CASO, the Jalandhar rural police have registered 19 FIRs and arrested 29 individuals, including two proclaimed offenders.

The police seized 2,907 intoxicating tablets, 200 capsules, and 100 grams of heroin during the operation. Additionally, ₹5 lakh of drug money was recovered.

Jalandhar commissioner of police Dhanpreet Kaur informed that as many as 11 FIRs were registered under different police stations following the recovery of 99gm of heroin, 300 tablets and ₹3,900 of drug money.

In Kapurthala, SSP Gaurav Toora led raiding teams at 11 hotspot areas across the district. SSP Hoshiarpur Sandeep Kumar Malik informed that 12 FIRs were registered following the arrest of 13 accused, including one proclaimed offender. Hoshiarpur police have recovered 20gm of heroin, 355 grams of drug powder, 1,417 habit-forming drug tablets and ₹5,500 of drug money.

