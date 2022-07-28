War against gangsters, drugs: Deploy 50% force at police stations, says Punjab DGP

AMRITSAR

To make Punjab crime and drugs-free, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Thursday ordered all commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police to increase the manpower in all police stations in their jurisdiction by withdrawing police personnel from non-core duties.

“At least 50% of total police personnel posted in the districts should be posted in police stations,” the DGP ordered, while holding range-level meetings across the state on Wednesday.

The DGP covered four police ranges, including Rupnagar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, during his field visit and held crime review meetings with CPs, IGsP/DIGs of ranges, SSPs, gazetted officers and SHOs of concerned police ranges.

He also proposed to deploy at least one quick reaction team (QRT) and 2 armed reserves per district having highly trained and well-equipped police personnel trained on the lines of special operations group (SOG) to deal with emergent situations.

He also directed CPs/SSPs to divide police station areas in beats and one beat officer should be dedicated in each beat area so that Accountability of the police officer for specific areas should be fixed. He also asked them to direct SHOs to open history sheets of bad characters and list them out to keep vigil on their activities. He asked SHOs to personally investigate the cases of major heinous crimes.