War of words erupt between Himachal CM, leader of Opposition

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday refuted Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur’s claims of not responding to Jai Ram’s calls on the flash floods and landslides that have caused havoc in the state. Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File)

“I and deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri spoke to Jai Ram Thakur, the engineering chief and the deputy commissioner, Mandi. Helicopters have been pressed into service in his assembly constituency to provide relief to affected people,” CM Sukhu said on Friday while talking to media persons.

During a press conference in Mandi on Thursday, Jai Ram said his assembly constituency, Seraj, was the worst affected in the recent floods, claiming that about 500 houses were damaged in it. The former CM alleged that he was trying to contact Sukhu since morning but there was no response.

Sukhu, however, said that he had spoken with the LoP on Thursday and can show the call records. “The LoP is telling lies to gain political mileage. We are facing this disaster like a war,” he told the media in Shimla. “Disaster is the time to serve and not to take political mileage and my focus is to help the people. The LoP should have served the people of Seraj rather than addressing a press conference in Mandi,” he said.

Meanwhile Jai Ram while talking to HT said, “It is time to work and I will not comment. I told what had happened and had not imagined this. I was not aware that such a situation could also exist. I was very saddened by this.”