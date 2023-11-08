close_game
Ward committees to be set up in Panchkula for better sanitation

ByShailee Dogra, Panchkula
Nov 08, 2023 07:40 AM IST

The committee of each ward in Panchkula will comprise an area councillor, assistant project officer, supervisor and two social workers

To ensure sanitation in the city, the municipal corporation (MC) will constitute ward-wise committees. MC commissioner Sachin Gupta has directed officials to constitute these committees at the earliest. The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee of the civic body on Monday evening.

The decision in this regard was taken in a meeting of the sanitation and beautification committee of Panchkula municipal corporation. (HT File Photo)
The committee of each ward will comprise an area councillor, assistant project officer (APO), supervisor and two social workers.

“Residents can reach out to these ward committees for any work related to MC be it sanitation, lifting of garbage, broken roads,” said a senior official of the MC.

Finalise place for MRF centre: MC chief

Sachin Gupta also directed officials concerned to finalise land for setting up a material recovery facility (MRF) in Panchkula and take the help of the councillors for the same. The civic body has already issued letters to the councillors asking them to look for land in their respective wards.

The MC already started the door-to-door collection of segregated waste in Panchkula. The civic body also conducted information, education and communication (IEC) activities in schools targeting school children to inculcate a habit of waste segregation in each house.





Wednesday, November 08, 2023
