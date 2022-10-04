Ward delimitation survey staff recruited without House’s approval: Ludhiana councillors

Expecting the general house meeting of the municipal corporation on Tuesday to be a stormy affair, mayor Balkar Sandhu convened an all-party meeting to go over the agenda at his camp office near the Rose Garden on Monday.

Councillors raised objections to a number of resolutions during the meeting, including paying ₹1.56 crore to staff recruited for the ward delimitation survey and making building branch clearance mandatory to obtain a TS1 certificate (non-objection certificate).

Senior deputy mayor Sham Sundar Malhotra, SAD district president and councillor Harbhajan Singh Dang, leader of opposition Jaspal Giaspura, leader of BJP councillors Sunita Rani, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Rakesh Prashar, Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) councillors Swarandeep Chahal, Pal Singh Grewal, Gurdeep Singh Neetu were among the attendees.

Raising issue with the salaries of the newly recruited delimitation staff, Dang said, “Around 500 employees have been recruited on a temporary basis for carrying out the ward delimitation survey. However, permission was not taken from the House to hire them. No one is aware of the work done by these employees. Now, a resolution is being tabled to pay ₹1.56 crore as salary to these employees!”

An MC official, who did not wish to be named, said staff had been recruited on the directions of AAP leaders, and the MC House was not taken into confidence.

Mayor Balkar Sandhu said the matter will be discussed during the House meeting and a final decision will be taken as per the recommendations of the house.

TS1 certificate issuance: Building branch clearance not mandatory

After councillors objected to the resolution to make building branch clearance mandatory for issuing TS1 certificates, it was decided that the proposal will not be tabled.

AAP councillor Rakesh Prashar, BJP’s local bodies cell in-charge Inder Aggarwal, and Dang were among those who objected to the resolution.

For issuance of the TS1 certificate, owners will have to get a unique identification number (UID) against the property. The UID number will be issued on the spot. The TS1 certificate will be issued subject to the payment of property tax and water-sewer user charges,

Earlier in the day, the BJP had held a press conference at the Circuit House to object against the resolution. The councillors had said implementation of the resolution will lead to delay in issuance of TS1 certificates, and ultimately amount to harassment of the public. They had threatened to raise an agitation, should the resolution be approved by the MC.

The MC house meeting will be held at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Tuesday. The house will deliberate on 60 resolutions, including regularising jobs of around 3,600 contractual employees.

