Four booked for murder bid on Ludhiana warehouse owner

A spat over a petty issue turned violent when a group of four persons assaulted a warehouse owner with baseball bats. Police booked four persons for a murder bid on a Ludhiana-based warehouse owner. (HT File)

City Raikot police have since booked the accused, identified as Jagpreet Singh alias Jaggu of Nathowal, Gurdeep Singh alias Deepi Nabardar of Raikot, Jeeta of Tajpur and Amandeep Singh Grewal of Baddowal, in an attempt to murder case.

The first information report (FIR) has been registered following the statement of Baljinder Singh of Rajgarh.

Baljinder, in his complaint, told police that labourers and the contractor demanded a large container from the drivers at his warehouse in Raikot. After the drivers refused, the accused started hurling abuses at them, following which the drivers informed him.

Later, he along with co-owner of the warehouse, Joti Singh, went to their warehouse in Raikot. When Baljinder alighted from his car, the accused tried to overpower him.When Joti Singh tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him with a baseball bat and fled.

Police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused at the City Raikot police station.

Inspector Kulwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at City Raikot, said a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.