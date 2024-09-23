Warring attacks AAP over 4th cabinet rejig since 2022

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the recent cabinet reshuffle, calling it a clear sign of instability and mismanagement.’ Amarinder Singh Raja Warring (SansadTV)

He said this is the fourth time that the state cabinet has been reshuffled since the AAP came into power in March 2022. The state government on Monday inducted five new ministers into the cabinet.

Expressing concern over the repeated changes, Warring said a cabinet minister typically needs at least six months to understand the workings of the department concerned. “It takes time for any minister to get a grip on the department’s functioning, to study the issues in depth and come up with effective policies. But with the AAP government’s constant reshuffling, it is impossible for any real work to be done,” the Ludhiana MP said.

Flaying the government’s choice of ministers, he said that no experienced MLA was given a cabinet position, creating an inexperienced cabinet.

“What kind of governance can we expect when the most critical positions are being filled by those who are still learning the ropes? It’s almost as if chief minister Bhagwant Mann is playing a dangerous game with the future of Punjab,” Warring added.

The Punjab Congress chief linked what he said was the instability of the government to the ongoing financial crisis in the state.

“Punjab’s debt is skyrocketing and there is no solution in sight. The AAP government’s ineptitude and lack of a coherent strategy have crippled governance. Every reshuffle is an attempt to cover up their failures,” Warring said.