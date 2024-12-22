Warring, Bajwa hold protest allege EVM tampering: Booth in Khanna’s ward 2 goes to re-poll today

The state election commission has ordered the re-polling at a polling station (number 4) in Khanna municipal council’s ward number 2, officials said. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa during a protest against the state government in Khanna on Sunday. (HT Photo)

They added that the voting will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on Monday. The re-poll comes after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate and his two aides allegedly damaged the electronic-voting machines (EVM) during counting of votes on Saturday. Congress leaders in Khanna have staged a protest seeking the re-poll.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of Opposition in assembly Pratap Singh Bajwa joined the protesters.

Divulging details about the elections, deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Jitendra Jorwal said the reserve EVM will be used for the voting exercise and counting will be complete soon after voting closes. He exhorted the voters of the area to exercise their right to franchise. According to former cabinet minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli and former MLA Lakhbir Singh Lakha, Congress candidate Satpal Chaudhary was ahead by 145 votes after counting of three out of four booths.

They alleged that the AAP candidate and his two aides turned up at the counting centre and damaged the EVM.

Later, the AAP candidate and his supporters started beating drums, claiming victory, they added.

Cong leaders seek FIR against AAP candidate for ‘damaging’ EVM

On Sunday, the Congress had planned to block the Grand Trunk (GT) Road but could not do so because of heavy police deployment.

They shifted the agitation to the service road.

Addressing the gathering, Warring alleged that three Aam AAP leaders were involved in breaking the EVM and that Congress had provided their names and witness statements to the police. “Despite clear evidence, the DC and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) are under pressure and refusing to act,” he alleged.

Warring claimed the Congress candidate had already won but expressed fear of ‘malpractices’ during the re-polling.

“We will take this fight to the high court to ensure justice,” he added, questioning the AAP government’s commitment to constitutional principles.

“Does installing pictures of BR Ambedkar in offices mean they can mock the Constitution he wrote,” Warring questioned.

Bajwa accused AAP minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond of using ‘hooligan tactics’ after failing to secure victory in a single ward.

He termed the alleged EVM tampering incident a ’serious crime’ and criticised administrative and police officers for what he said was compromising their integrity under political pressure.

“This is a blatant misuse of power, and we will hold everyone accountable in court,” Bajwa said.