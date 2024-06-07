Was alone in Sangrur battle, says Sukhpal Khaira

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who lost to AAP’s Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in the Lok Sabha elections from Sangrur, said he fought the Sangrur battle almost single-handedly upon being asked by the party. He said he did not seek ticket from Sangrur. Sukhpal Singh Khaira

“When I arrived in Sangrur, three assembly segments were without halqa heads. Thereafter Dalbir Goldy ditched me to join AAP. After that the party nominated Vijay Inder Singla as a candidate from Anandpur Sahib, leaving five segments out of nine vacant,” he said.

Khaira added that he fought a clean election without distributing a single penny or a single bottle of alcohol yet got approx 2 lakh votes against the entire government machinery.

“It will be interesting to watch whether newly elected Meet Hayer will have the audacity to raise the issues of farmers, UAPA, NSA and release of Bandi Singhs or he waits for Arvind Kejriwal’s orders,” he mentioned on X.