Was not consulted on induction of Independent MLAs: Dhumal

Day after two Independent legislators joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal hinted that the two were inducted into the party without consulting him.

Independent legislators Hoshyar Singh from Dehra and Prakash Rana from the Jogindernagar assembly segment had joined the BJP. Both were earlier associate members of the party.

“I am not aware of any consultations on the two Independent legislators being inducted into the party,” said Dhumal. He along with his son and Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur had attended the meeting of the party’s core group along with chief minister Jai Ram Thakur and state party chief Suresh Kashyap. The BJP office-bearers and leaders had gathered in Hamirpur for two days of deliberation to chalk out a future plan of action for the elections to the Vidhan Sabha that is barely a few months away.

Dhumal’s comments come close on the heels of Jai Ram Thakur’s claims that the decision to induct the two Independent legislators had been taken in due consultations with all.

The decision to induct the two legislators had not gone down well with the party workers and leaders owing allegiance to Dhumal who still enjoys a reasonable following in the party.

Hoshyar Singh, a businessman-turned-political leader, shot into the limelight after the first-timer defeated BJP heavyweight Ravinder Singh Ravi and Congress veteran Viplove Thakur to enter the state assembly. Ravinder Singh Ravi, a five-time legislator and minister in the previous BJP government, was close to Dhumal. While Viplove Thakur is a former minister, Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Rajya Sabha member.

Rana defeated Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur’s father-in-law from Jogindernagar Gulab Singh Thakur, who was a former speaker and revenue minister in the Prem Kumar Dhumal government in 1998 and 2004. Rana owns a business in Saudi Arabia and defeated Thakur with a margin of 6.635 votes.

“The decision to induct Independent legislator Hoshyar Singh in the party was taken by the high command and is accepted by all,” said Ravinder Singh Ravi while he made it clear that he was a senior leader and still a claimant for the ticket.

“The decision was disheartening for the party cadres as the MLA in question always speaks against the state ministers,” he said.

“I would wait for the right time to address all the issues,” he said.

BJP chief spokesman and former Naina Devi legislator Randhir Sharma tried to underplay the dissensions in the party over the induction of the two legislators. “The decision to induct the two legislators was taken by the leaders who are authorised to do so,” he said while addressing the media in Shimla.

However, he repeatedly parried questions when asked whether the party consulted Ravinder Singh Ravi and Gulab Singh before taking the decision. Congress has been repeatedly attacking the BJP over the induction of the two Independent legislators.

“Attempts are being made to undermine Dhumal in the party,” said Congress chief spokesman Naresh Chauhan.

“Jai Ram Thakur should focus on the party rather than worrying about affairs in Congress,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON