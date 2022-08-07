Water booster plant, reservoir in Phase- 5 to be commissioned this month: Mohali dy mayor
The water reservoir being constructed under the Water Augmentation Scheme in Phase 5 will be commissioned in a month, the Mohali deputy mayor said on Saturday.
The municipal corporation is constructing the water reservoir and booster plant. With a storage capacity of 9 lakh liters, water will be supplied to Phase 5, Phase 3B2 and Phase 4 through booster pumps.
Deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi said the water booster plant and reservoir were almost ready and will be ready to be commissioned next month. “Five more such water reservoirs and booster plants are being installed in different areas of Mohali and after their commissioning, the people of Mohali will not face shortage of drinking water.”
He said canal water will be stored in these water reservoirs, and five pumps have been installed with each reservoir through which water will be boosted.
Under the leadership of mayor Amarjit Singh Jiti Sidhu, the reservoirs are being readied at war footing. He also requested the people of Mohali to conserve water as much water as possible.
Wildbuzz | The invisible serpents
Is the case with the very rare Forsten's cat snake, which was not known to exist in the Tricity till March 2021. In that month, a specimen was rescued from a hen coop on the Morni road ahead of Nada Saheb having gobbled an egg. All three specimens were rescued by the Haryana Forest department. Prior to the advent of snake-rescue teams, people would either hound the snake or kill it.
Lost in Partition riots, siblings meet in silence, tears after 75 years
For the younger brother of Mumtaz Bibi of Sheikhupura in Pakistan, 73, Gurmukh Singh, the meeting with their sister lost to the fleeing Sikh family at the Kartarpur Corridor was one of silence and tears. Their father Sardar Pala Singh was married to his late wife's younger sister Prasin Kaur and raised a family. Gurmukh and his younger brother, Baldev Singh, are planning to visit their sister in Sheikhupura this winter.
Hooda congratulates players for winning medals in Commonwealth Games
Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday congratulated the players, who have won medals for the country by performing brilliantly in the Commonwealth Games. Hooda participated as the chief guest in a ceremony to honour DSP Pradeep Khatri for winning the silver medal in the World Police Games held in Ismaila village.
Congress trying to create pressure on ED: Anil Vij
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday took a dig at the Congress and said that through its nationwide protests, the party is trying to create pressure on the Enforcement Directorate. Vij was interacting with the media on the sidelines of his 'Janata Darbar' at Ambala Cantonment's PWD rest house. At his darbar, Vij reportedly heard over 4,000 complaints from complainants across the state and issued appropriate instructions to resolve them at the earliest.
Samyukt Kisan Morcha to launch nationwide campaign against Agnipath scheme on Sunday
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella organisation of farm unions, on Saturday said it will launch a nationwide campaign against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for military recruitment on August 7. The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, seeks to recruit youths in the age bracket of 17-and-half and 21 for only four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.
