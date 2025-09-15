Water enters 2 houses in Sujanpur, MeT predicts moderate rain till Sept 20

Heavy rains caused destruction in Sujanpur subdivision of Hamirpur district after a drain in Khairi panchayat suddenly overflowed in the wee hours of Sunday. The submerged car in Sujanpur. During the last 24 hours, monsoon activity was active over the state. While light to moderate rain was observed at many places, heavy to very heavy rain was observed at isolated places and extremely heavy rain was observed at one or two places during this period. (HT Photo)

The debris entered two houses, which suffered partial damage, while a car parked outside got completely buried. However, no casualty was reported in the incident. Officials said that families were already moved to a safe place.

According to locals, cracks also developed in the other two houses, creating panic among the affected families.

The highest rainfall of 23 cm was recorded in Dharamshala, followed by Palampur (13 cm), Sundarnagar (8 cm), Jogindarnagar (8 cm), Karsog (7 cm), Bharari (5, S cm) Sujanpur Tira (4 cm), Bilaspur Sadar (4 cm), Pandoh (4 cm), Kangra Aero (3 cm), Barthin (3 cm), Mandi (3 cm), Sarahan (3 cm), Gohar (2 cm), Nahan (1 cm) and Shimla (1 cm).

More rainfall in coming days

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted rain will continue in Himachal in the coming days.

According to MeT department officials, light to moderate rain is very likely at a few places from September 15 to 19, and at isolated places on September 20. However, no heavy rain alert has been sounded for the coming days.

So far this monsoon, Himachal has received 43% excess rain with 983 mm actual rainfall recorded against a normal of 686 mm. The highest excess rain of 108% was received in Kullu district, followed by 104% excess rain in Shimla district.

Road connectivity continues to remain affected in many regions of the rain-battered Himachal, with 568 roads, including three national highways, blocked on Sunday. It included 176 roads in Mandi district, followed by 170 in Kullu, 58 in Shimla and 46 in Kangra.

In Kullu, NH-305 and NH-03 continued to remain blocked on Sunday, while NH-503A remained blocked in Una.

Governor distributes food, relief material to disaster-hit people

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla distributed food and relief material to disaster affected-people Dalhousie of Chamba on Sunday.

Addressing people on this occasion, the governor emphasised the need for conservation and promotion of natural resources, in view of the frequency of disasters in the state since 2023. The recurring disasters have not only caused loss of life and property but also hit development works, he added.

Shukla said Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi allocated ₹1,500 crore to the state government for relief and rehabilitation work during his recent visit to the state. He also said that after visiting the disaster-affected districts, the PM also assured to give an additional relief amount to the state on the basis of assessment done by Union ministers and inter-ministerial central team.