Water levels up in Pong, floods swamp Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur

Jalandhar/Hoshiarpur: Following heavy rainfall in the Himachal Pradesh catchment areas, water levels at the Pong Dam have risen sharply, reaching a record high of 1382.54 feet, just seven feet below the dam's maximum capacity of 1,390 feet.

This surge has caused widespread flooding in the low-lying regions of Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur districts, where floodwaters have inundated large areas of agricultural land and triggered evacuations.

The continuous release of water from the Pong Dam has impacted over 40 villages situated along the Beas. Several flood-prone areas in the Mand region are submerged under 5-6 feet of water. Many farmers are facing catastrophic losses, as their paddy crops remain submerged for over a week.

Sarwan Singh, a farmer from Baupur, shared his concern: “Over 6,000 acres of agricultural land have been completely destroyed due to the flood. We need immediate special girdawri to assess the damage so that we can get compensation.”

Gurbinder Singh, another farmer from Rampur Gora, added that flooding in the region has become a recurring problem. “Every alternate year, we face these devastating floods, and we need a permanent solution to safeguard our crops and livelihood.”

As a response to the rising water levels, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has been releasing water from the Pong Dam reservoir at an alarming rate. On Monday, 59,831 cusecs of water were discharged, the highest this season. On Sunday, the release stood at 59,000 cusecs. As a result, the Beas is now carrying 1.13 lakh cusecs of water, putting further strain on the downstream areas.

Flooded villages and evacuations

Authorities in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur are closely monitoring the situation. Kapurthala’s deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal confirmed that the administration is taking immediate action by closely monitoring water releases from the Pong Dam and rainwater streams. He also emphasised that the focus is on evacuations, emergency relief, and ensuring that essential supplies reach the affected areas.

The authorities have ordered the evacuation of several villages, including Fatta Kulla, Rara Mand, Abdullahpur and Talhi, with residents of Mewa Miani and Gandhowal being asked to stay on high alert. In addition, authorities are providing dry fodder, drinking water, and health services to mitigate the impact of the floods on both residents and livestock.

Emergency measures

Tanda sub-divisional magistrate Parampreet Singh said that 15,000 cusecs of additional water could be released from the dam in the coming days. As a precautionary measure, authorities are strengthening the embankments near the village of Khijarpur in anticipation of higher water levels.

Local officials are also conducting drills to prepare for a potential emergency evacuation if the situation worsens. The Kapurthala administration is working on reinforcing embankments to prevent further inundation of flood-prone areas.

The floods have sparked criticism from opposition leaders, with Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in the Punjab assembly, blaming the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its inadequate response. He took to social media to call the floods a humanitarian crisis, claiming that the government’s inaction had led to widespread destruction.

“This is not just a natural disaster; it is a failure of governance. From Hoshiarpur to Kapurthala, and across Fazilka, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, and Tarn Taran, rivers have breached their embankments, and families have been displaced. The government has failed to act,” Bajwa posted on X.

Rajya Sabha members Harbhajan Singh and Balbir Singh Seechewal visited the affected areas to conduct surveys and offer assistance. Harbhajan Singh also promised to write to the Punjab government to ensure adequate financial compensation for farmers and affected families. He emphasized the need for better flood control measures to prevent future disasters.

Special girdawri ordered

In response to the damage, the Punjab government has ordered special girdawri to assess the damage in Kapurthala’s Bholath and Sultanpur Lodhi areas. Kapurthala DC Amit Kumar Panchal confirmed that the girdawri will help the government accurately assess the losses and provide compensation to the affected farmers.

“The girdawri report will provide a clear picture of the damage on the ground, allowing us to submit a detailed compensation plan for the farmers,” Panchal said.