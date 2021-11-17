Ways to strengthen legislative institutions to will be discussed at AIPOC: Om Birla

The All India Presiding Officers’ Conference (AIPOC) will deliberate on the ways to further strengthen the legislative practices and democratic set up in the country, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on his arrival in Shimla on Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly is hosting the conference, which will begin on Wednesday, at its historic council chamber building. AIPOC is the apex body of the legislatures in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the inaugural session of the AIPOC.

“AIPOC will deliberate on the methods to strengthen the legislative institutions and the democratic setup in our country,” Birla said while interacting with the media.

The Speaker said it would also discuss to make these legislative and democratic institutions more accountable to the public and how they can be used for the larger public welfare. “And, I hope this conference will be decisive in achieving these objectives,” he said, adding that the conference is important as the presiding officers would also deliberate on the constitutional values.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was received by Himachal Pradesh assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar and parliamentary affairs minister Suresh Bhardwaj.

Bhardwaj said it was a proud movement for Himachal to host centennial conference.

Nearly 400 delegates, including the 70 members from the parliament, speakers and deputy speakers of all state assemblies, members of Himachal Pradesh assembly, presiding officers, deputy presiding officers and secretaries would be in attendance.

Besides, one government official each from all states, union territories, legislative councils and assemblies will also be present.

The first AIPOC was held in Shimla on December 15 and 16 in 1921.