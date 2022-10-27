We don’t do politics of hate, we build schools, hospitals: Punjab CM Mann in Adampur

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann took out a roadshow in Hisar’s Adampur constituency on Wednesday. He was campaigning for party candidate Satinder Singh for the November 3 Adampur bypolls.

Addressing the gathering at various places, Mann said if you want to bring in new legislation, you should elect educated people who can reform the education, health and other sectors.

“The AAP will reform the old system and we will bring such changes in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat also. Voters have reposed faith in Punjab and we will fulfil all our promises made to them. The people of this country are looking towards our party with hope. The traditional parties have betrayed the people,” the Punjab chief minister said while addressing a gathering at Dhandhoor village.

“If the people of Haryana want to see reforms in the health, education and infrastructure sector, they should elect our candidate from Adampur in the November 3 bypoll. Our government has started mohalla clinics in Delhi and Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab are providing better health facilities to the public. In Punjab, our government has restarted the pension of retired government employees and 600 units of free power are being provided to every household,” Mann added.