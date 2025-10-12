We followed the principles of Dharamyudh in Op Sindoor: Army chief

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), on Saturday said that the Indian defence forces followed the principle of Dharamyudh during Operation Sindoor. Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said that the Indian defence forces followed the principle of Dharamyudh during Operation Sindoor. (AFP File)

Speaking as the chief guest at the centenary celebrations of Rashtriya Military School (RMS), Chail, he said that our forces hit only the terrorist hideouts and refrained from hitting civilian and military targets.

Lauding the contributions of the oldest of the five Rashtriya Military Schools, which come under the direct control of the Defence ministry, Gen Dwivedi said the school has produced several outstanding defence officers and its alumni have carved out a name for themselves in diverse fields.

The event commenced with the inauguration of the Centenary Gate at the historic Cricket Stadium, Chail, also the highest cricket ground of the world, a symbolic tribute to the school’s enduring legacy of honour, tradition, and service to the nation.

On the occasion, COAS released a Special Cover commemorating 100 years of RMS Chail, followed by the unveiling of the first edition of The Centennial Chronicle.

Demonstrating the school’s enduring commitment to sustainability, a plantation drive of 100 saplings was led by the Chief Guest under the theme “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” marking a green tribute to 100 years of service and sacrifice.