Weather improves in Kashmir, MeT predicts more rains

The weather improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday with light rains in a few areas amid forecast of more rains from Tuesday. A farmer rows a boat with plant saplings amid rain, at Dal Lake in Srinagar, on Friday. (PTI)

It was partially cloudy during the day with light rains in Qazigund and Gulmarg in Kashmir and in Jammu’s Batote. However, as the evening progressed dark clouds hovered over the Valley with chances of more rains expected by late evening.

The J&K meteorological centre in Srinagar forecast light rains on Sunday and Monday while predicting a western disturbance approaching the Union territory from April 7.

“From April 7-8, there will be intermittent light to moderate rain and snow (higher reaches) at most places towards the forenoon of April 7 up to 8 evening with thunders,hails and gusty winds at few places,” the MeT said in an update.

“Few places in plains may receive moderate to heavy rain with light to moderate snow over a few higher reaches,” it said.

Independent weather spotter, Faizan Arif said that a Western Disturbance is expected to affect Jammu region areas towards late morning/afternoon on April 7, and is expected to gradually impact parts of Kashmir region by evening/night.

“Its most impact will be in the Jammu region where moderate to heavy showers are possible. Impact will be lesser over Kashmir region. Areas close to Pir Panjal range (especially towards Jammu side) may receive good intensity showers,” he wrote on his weather handle on X.

The MeT said that there is a possibility of thunder and gusty winds up to the speeds of 40-50 kmph at few places.

“Intense heavy showers for a brief period may lead to flash floods/landslides at few vulnerable places & waterlogging in few low lying areas,” the MeT said.

“Farmers are advised to suspend all farm operations while travellers are advised to plan accordingly,” the update said.