Ludhiana: Respite over, temperatures to soar in coming days, says IMD

After a pleasant first week of May, weather is expected to change from May 8. The respite brought by the western disturbances resulting in rainfall since the last week of April will end by Monday. Thereafter, the district is likely to record a sharp increase in temperatures. The forecast released by the IMD in Chandigarh on Sunday evening stated that Ludhiana will witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C to 4°C during the next three days and no major change thereafter. (HT File Photo)

The weather phenomenon has kept the temperature of the district 12-15 notches lower than the normal temperature around this time of the year. As per the data released by the Indian meteorological department (IMD), the average temperature from April 27 to May 7 remained around 25 degrees Celsius, while last year in May 2022, mercury had touched 40 degrees Celsius in the first few days of the month.

Despite a bright sunny day, the maximum temperature on Sunday was 32 degrees Celsius as cool breezes since early in the morning kept the mercury bars lower. However, as per the forecast, the maximum temperature on Monday is expected to rise by 5 notches taking the maximum temperature to 37 degrees Celsius.

The forecast released by the IMD in Chandigarh on Sunday evening stated that Ludhiana will witness a rise in maximum temperatures by 2°C to 4°C during the next three days and no major change thereafter. The district will not experience any heat waves till May 10.

“Mainly clear sky conditions will prevail in the major regions of Punjab, including Ludhiana from May 8 to May 12. The maximum temperature during the span of these five days will go up to 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum will fall to 20 degrees Celsius,” reads the IMD forecast report.