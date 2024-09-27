Weaving threads of peace around the world, army wives of Ferozepur cantonment establish mural

In a remarkable display of creativity and commitment to global harmony, the army wives of Ferozepur cantonment established a stunning mural on Friday morning. The mural was inaugurated by Saumya Mishra, senior superintendent of police, Ferozepur. (HT Photo)

This beautiful artwork, titled “Weaving Threads of Peace Around the World” was crafted with love and dedication, delivering a profound message of world peace. The mural, located within the Army cantonment, symbolises unity, harmony, and peace. Designed as part of a unique initiative by wives of army personnel, the project aims to spread these values across borders.

The brainchild of this endeavor is Shikha Sheoran, chairperson of the Army Wives Welfare Association, Golden Arrow Division, who herself passionately believes in the transformative power of art.

“Art has the power to transcend boundaries and build connections,” Shikha remarked while encouraging the youth to embrace art in their lives.

“Through this mural, we hope to inspire the world to embrace peace and harmony,” she said while emphasising the initiative’s significance.

The mural was inaugurated by Saumya Mishra, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ferozepur who lauded the creativity of the artists, expressing hope that the artwork would resonate far beyond the cantonment walls and serve as a beacon of peace globally. The vibrant colours and intricate designs embody the artists’ vision for a more peaceful and harmonious world.

This initiative by the army wives is a testament to the power of art and community in promoting peace, with hopes that the “Wall of Peace” will continue to inspire future generations.