Week after murder outside Punjabi varsity, cops crack down on illegal PG accommodation
A week after the murder of Kabaddi club president Dharminder Singh Bhinda near Punjabi University, the Patiala police have launched a crackdown on illegal paying guest (PGs) accommodation outside the campus.
In the wee hours of Monday, as many as 100 police personnel conducted checks at PGs opposite the campus.
Senior superintendent of police Nanak Singh said four accused arrested in the case were staying in the PG accommodation illegally as its owners had submitted their documents for police verification.
“Other accused named in the case were staying in PGs for no reasons as they had already completed their respective courses from the university,” he said.
The police said they are also taking up the matter with the university to make it mandatory for their students staying in PGs to get their police verification done so that the police station concerned should have records of their antecedents.
On April 5, rival groups of Daun Kalan and Theri villages clashed in the university.
To mediate, Dharminder, a resident of Daun Kalan, arranged a meeting of villagers and the rival group at a dhaba outside the campus. When the talks were on, the accused shot him dead.
The SSP said it is mandatory for PG owners to get police verification of their tenants done for security reasons.
“Police stations across the district have been directed to carry check all PGs under their jurisdiction for verification of tenants on the rotational basis. Action will be taken and fines will be slapped on owners who have not got the police verification done yet,” he said.
-
Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after Covid spread
Three students enrolled at two private schools in Ghaziabad have tested positive for coronavirus, while 16 cases including three among teachers were reported from a school in Noida, officials said on Monday. One of the schools, located in Ghaziabad's Indirapuram, has announced three days' closure while the school in Noida has moved to online mode of classes for a week in a bid to break the chain of infection, according to their officials.
-
School timings in Pune likely to be revised due to heatwave conditions in state
PUNE As the state is witnessing heatwave conditions, the education department has instructed all the schools to reschedule their timings in the morning hours. In some districts, the temperature has gone above 40 degrees Celsius. With the help of the local district administration, schools can reschedule timings for this month. Also, a holiday can be given in extreme situations, said officials. While from April 2 the state government has allowed full capacity at schools.
-
UP: Marijuana worth ₹2 crore seized, two nabbed
Two people allegedly smuggling 1316.52 kg of marijuana worth around ₹2 crore from Odisha were arrested by the Lucknow zonal unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Rae Bareli-Prayagraj road near engineering college (Surya Group of Institutions) in Mohanlalganj here on Monday. DRI officials said acting on a tip-off, they intercepted a truck loaded with the illegal consignment which was being taken to Ludhiana in Punjab.
-
Baisakhi mela: Political rallies back after 3-yr hiatus at Talwandi Sabo
After a hiatus of three years, the stage is set for political conferences during the traditional Baisakhi mela at Talwandi Sabo on April 14. Shiromani Akali Dal, which faced the worst electoral debacle, has decided to hold an event at Takht Sri Damdama Sahib. The place -- about 30 km from Bathinda district -- holds significance as it has one of the five takhts, with the mela being a religio-political stage for parties to rally.
-
Over 600 UP colleges fail eligibility test for running nursing courses
Over 600 colleges, which were planning to start nursing/paramedical courses in Uttar Pradesh, could not clear the inspection (test), mandatory before starting such courses. In all 1,160 colleges had applied for permission to start the courses from the directorate of medical education, UP between 2017 and 2021. A total 200 applicants backed out when the dates for inspection was assigned for their campuses. Over 600 colleges, where inspection took place recently, were found below standard.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics