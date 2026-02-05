Week after undertrial’s killing outside Mohali SSP office: Two held for providing logistical support to shooters

Nearly a week after an undertrial was shot dead outside the Mohali SSP’s office in the district administrative complex, two men have been arrested for allegedly providing logistical support to the alleged shooters. Police checking vehicles in Phase 3A, Mohali, on Wednesday in wake of the increased gang activities over the past few months. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The victim, Gurvinder Singh alias Lambbad, 31, was shot dead on January 28, when he had gone for a court hearing in a drugs case. Lambbad had also been an accused in the murder of gangster Goldy Brar’s cousin, Gurlal Singh Brar, in October 2020 but was acquitted in the case.

The murder is believed to be a revenge for Gurlal’s killing with a social media post also surfacing hours later, confirming the same. After the victim’s wife, Amardeep Kaur, also expressed suspicion on Goldy Brar’s role, stating that her husband had been receiving multiple threats before his death, police named the gangster in the FIR. Two of Goldy Brar’s associates Vicky Singh alias Vicky Sattewala and Ravi Kumar alias Ravi Faridkotia are also accused of masterminding the plot. Both currently reside abroad.

The accused, who have recently landed in the Mohali police net, have been identified as Baltej Singh alias Bunty, a taxi driver, and Mangat Singh alias Max, a resident of Fazilka. Police clarified that neither of the two were the shooters, and that their role was limited to assisting the assailants with vehicles and movement before and after the crime.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Haramandeep Hans said Baltej Singh was arrested from Rajasthan on February 2, while Mangat Singh was arrested on February 3. According to investigators, Baltej drove the white Honda Amaze car, bearing registration number UP14CD6847, which was used by the shooters to escape after the killing, while Mangat arranged the black Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle, bearing number PB22D5444, that was used during the crime.

Police said closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage shows the assailants arriving on the motorcycle, executing the shooting, changing clothes, and later switching to the car on Airport Road using a slip road. The exact point of the vehicle change has not been disclosed, citing operational reasons.

Meanwhile, in wake of the recent gang activities, Mohali police have increased deployment and set up nakas at the city’s entry and exit points. Vehicle checking has also been intensified, and day-and-night patrolling has been increased across the district.