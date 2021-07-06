Weekly Covid cases hit a five-month low in Haryana, 44% inoculated with first dose

The downward trajectory of coronavirus in Haryana carried on for an eighth successive week with the state reporting 525 infections last week (June 28-July 4). The number is an all-time low during a period of decline. A similar weekly infection number (534) was reported in February first week following which the Covid cases had started increasing.

Asked for a projection on the possibility of a third wave, state nodal officer for Covid-19, Dr Dhruva Chaudhary said they will have to keep tabs on trends in other states such as Delhi, Punjab, Kerala and Maharashtra. “We will also have to keep a watch on whether there is an increase in the number of influenza-like-illness (ILI) cases,” he said. The virus curve has been flattening after the havoc caused by the contagion between March end and mid-May.

As of Monday, there were 1,113 active cases with about 40% in home isolation. Eighteen districts have less than 100 active cases and fifteen have 50 or less active cases. The four districts with more than 100 active cases are Hisar, Panipat, Gurugram and Sirsa. Data showed the weekly number of fatalities due to viral illness came down to 101 last week.

About 44% vaccinated with the first dose

Officials said that about 44% of the 18-plus population has been vaccinated with one dose. As per the health department data, about 78.38 lakh individuals in the state have been inoculated with the first dose. The number of persons who have got the second dose also is about 15.69 lakh. A total of 94.07 lakh vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Sero survey in limbo

Following issues raised by health minister, Anil Vij, the third round of serological survey which was scheduled to start June 15, has not taken off. The third serological survey was planned to determine the prevalence of Covid antibodies in the community and in children aged 6-17 years. Population based surveys of antibody sero-positivity are conducted to estimate the cumulative incidence of infection.

When asked about the deferment of the third round of sero survey, the health minister said that he wanted vaccinated individuals to be included in the sero-survey. “We also need to know how many of those vaccinated have formed anti-bodies,” said Vij.

Health officials said the minister wanted that anti-spike protein test should also be a part of the serological survey. The number of antibodies, produced in the human body after vaccination, which counter the spike protein of coronavirus can be found out from the spike-protein antibody test, officials said.