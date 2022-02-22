Weekly Covid tally further drops by 60% in Chandigarh tricity area

The weekly Covid-19 infection tally witnessed a dip for the fifth consecutive week with the tricity reporting only 636 cases between February 14 and 20, a 60% drop from figures in the previous week, when 1,584 cases had surfaced.

Covid-related fatalities have also dropped significantly, with 10 people reported to have succumbed to the virus in the week gone by as compared to 28 in the previous one.

Chandigarh accounted for bulk of the deaths, as nine people succumbed to the virus, though a dip from 13 casualties a week prior (February 7-13). Meanwhile, 229 people tested positive, down from 623.

Though Mohali remained the worst-hit in terms of cases, with 275 positive persons, the district didn’t report a single Covid-related death. A week before that, the tally stood at 612 cases and nine deaths. In Panchkula, 132 people tested positive and one died, down from the previous week’s 349 cases and six deaths.

The pandemic’s second wave had peaked in May 2021, when the tricity recorded 46,245 cases and 790 deaths in just one month. The curve started flattening thereon until January 2022, which saw 59,273 cases and 113 deaths.

With 20,904 cases, the weekly tally was highest between January 10 and January 16, not only in the third wave but since the pandemic broke out in March 2020. In terms of fatalities, the worst week was from January 24 to January 30, when 46 people had died across the tricity, the highest figures in this wave. According to health officials, most of the people who died in the third wave had three common conditions: comorbidities, old age or lack of vaccination.

Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, said: “Since Covid-19 third wave is over, the government hospitals are now focusing on scaling up non-Covid facilities for the people, who have suffered during the pandemic. GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER have resumed their walk-in OPDs and are increasing the number of elective surgeries. But, people must ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour in public places and hospitals as any complacency can lead to another surge.”

At the PGIMER, around 6,300 people attended the OPDs for physical consultation on Monday besides around 1,200 taking tele-consultation.

Single-day tally drops to 34, lowest in 8 weeks

The Covid-19 infection tally continues to wind down in the tricity, as only 34 people were found positive on Monday, the lowest single-day tally since December 28 last year. From 26 cases reported that day, the daily tally climbed steadily, hitting an all-time high of 3,907 on January 16.

Monday’s caseload comprised 18 from Chandigarh, 12 from Mohali and only four from Panchkula.

Meanwhile, a virus-related death was reported in Chandigarh, as A 74-year-old man from Sector 33 succumbed at a private hospital. He was fully vaccinated against the virus.

The tricity’s active caseload stands at 534, with 265 people still infected in Mohali, followed by 216 in Chandigarh and 53 in Panchkula.

So far, 91,585 people have contracted the virus in Chandigarh. While 90,207 have recovered, 1,162 have died. Mohali’s caseload of 95,446 comprises 94,037 recoveries and 1,144 deaths. In Panchkula, 43,973 out of the total 43,507 patients have been cured, but 413 have died.