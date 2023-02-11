Weightlifter Paramvir adds gold to Chandigarh’s kitty

City’s Paramvir Singh clinched gold in the +102 kg weightlifting event at Khelo India Youth Games in Indore on Friday.

Paramvir lifted 140 kg in Snatch to beat international weightlifter Rudramayan’s Khelo India record and also surpassed his 170 kg record in Clean and Jerk by lifting 171 kg, reaching a total of 311 kg, which set another record.

This comes after his four records at sub-junior and junior nationals that were held at Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu.

Fencing bronze for Chandigarh girls

Chandigarh’s foil girls’ team bagged bronze during the games at Jabalpur on Friday. The team comprised Mahira Batheja, Ira Pathak, Pranshi Arora and Ekam Toor, who reached the semifinals after defeating Maharashtra by 45-40, but then lost to Manipur by 45-38.

With the two new medals, Chandigarh has moved up to the 15th position, with five golds, one silver and 10 bronzes — in shooting, boxing, basketball, weightlifting and gatka — in their kitty. Of the total medals, three golds and four bronzes have come in judo alone.