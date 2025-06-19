Welfare scheme helpdesk for workers involved in building, construction soon: Vij

Haryana labour minister Anil Vij has announced that helpdesks will be established at the block level across the state to facilitate access to various welfare schemes for workers involved in building and other construction activities. Vij, who is also the chairman of the Haryana Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board, has approved the proposal for these help desks. He said the helpdesks, aimed at protecting the interests of construction workers, will act as one-stop centers. (HT File)

He said the helpdesks, aimed at protecting the interests of construction workers, will act as one-stop centers. These centers will provide assistance with worker registration, help in availing benefits under various schemes, spread awareness among workers and address grievances of those engaged in the construction sector.

The minister said that the labour department will ensure speed and transparency in processing applications under various welfare schemes for construction workers through these helpdesks. The department also aims to enhance on-ground participation through service delivery points and connect points, which is why these help desks will be established at the block level. The centers will be staffed with assistant welfare officers, necessary support staff and equipped with IT infrastructure.