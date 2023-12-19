Western Disturbance coming: Expect colder days, relief at night in Chandigarh

Even as the night temperature has shown improvement with a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) in the region, the day temperature is likely to get affected further as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Children, bundled up in woollens, frolicking at the Sector 17 Plaza in Chandigarh on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

While a WD is already active over the region, a fresh one will again affect the city around December 22. Though it will be feeble in nature, the partly cloudy weather can keep day temperature on the lower side, dropping below even 20°C.

Partly cloudy weather will, however, keep the night temperature from falling too low. It also affects formation of fog in the region.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature went up from 20.9°C on Sunday to 21.4°C on Monday, 0.8 degree above normal. The minimum temperature also rose from 6.2°C on Sunday to 7.2°C on Monday, 0.5 degree below normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 20°C and 21°C, and the minimum temperature between 7°C and 8°C.

The city’s air quality on Monday was in the “poor” category, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 8 pm at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station in Sector 22 at 249 and 260 at the Sector 53 station.

It was “moderate” at the Sector 25 station with an AQI of 147 and was even better at 101, also “moderate”, at the Haryana State Pollution Control Board observatory in Sector 6 Panchkula.