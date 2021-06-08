Western disturbances to keep heat wave at bay in Chandigarh

Even though the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a dry spell this week that may push the maximum temperature past 40°C, the city may not experience a heat wave this summer due to frequent western disturbances.

As per IMD, a heat wave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses 40°C and is 4.5 degrees above normal or if it goes past 45°C. If it is 6.5 degrees above normal or is over 47°C, a severe heat wave is declared.

While there was no heat wave in 2020, it was observed in the city on June 10, 2019, when the day temperature had shot up to 44.1°C.

On why the city had escaped the heat wave so far this year, IMD Chandigarh director AK Singh said, “There have been around 10 western disturbances this year that is higher than normal. They also arrived in quick succession, not allowing the temperature to rise. The two cyclones in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea also had an impact on the weather in this region.”

“After the recent spells of rain, dry weather is likely for the next few days. While the maximum temperature is likely to cross 40°C again, it may not go high enough for heat wave conditions to be declared. A couple of more rain spells are expected before monsoon arrives in the city around the end of June,” said Shivinder Singh, scientist, IMD.

But it was not yet clear how much of an impact cleaner air in the past month had on the weather, AK Singh said. “When the ground gets heated, particles of pollutants also get heated, so lower pollution levels lead to lower temperatures. A study is needed to establish the extent of the impact,” he added.

As the skies remained clear on Monday, the day temperature rose from 37.3°C on Sunday to 38°C on Monday, one notch below normal.

The night temperature also increased from 24.4°C to 26.2°C, which was two degrees above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature is expected to rise to 41°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 29°C.