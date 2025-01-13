Wet spell likely in Himachal from January 16: MeT

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted dry weather across Himachal Pradesh (HP) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The IMD officials said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees during the next 24 hours. (HT Representative)

The weather office, however, has said that light to moderate rain or snowfall is likely at few places over mid and high hills and at isolated places over plain areas on January 16. Moreover, light rain or snowfall is also likely at isolated places over mid and high hills of the state on January 17, 18 and 19.

Snow and rain were seen at isolated places since Sunday evening, with Gondla in Lahaul-Spiti district receiving 1 cm of snow, while Shimla district witnessed traces of snow.

According to the IMD, Kalpa received 0.4 cm of snow.

Additionally, Bharmaur reported 5 mm of rainfall, followed by Nahan with 4.1 mm, Paonta Sahib with 3.2 mm, Banjar with 3.0 mm, and Dalhousie with 2.0 mm.

The IMD officials said that the maximum temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degrees during the next 24 hours. Thereafter no large change in maximum temperature is likely for subsequent next 2 days. Also, no large change is expected in minimum temperature during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, minimum temperature is likely to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state for subsequent next 2-3 days.

Light precipitation was observed over isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours and an appreciable fall in minimum temperatures was observed over many parts of the state. The minimum temperatures of most of the stations were normal or near normal and at isolated stations it was below normal by 2-3 degrees.

While the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Kukumseri at -12.3 degrees, a cold wave was observed in Una, Hamirpur and Kangra.

The weather office in Shimla said that dense fog is likely at isolated places in plain areas of the state during early morning, morning and late night hours of January 14 and 15 and cold wave conditions likely at isolated places in the plain areas during early morning, morning and late night hours of January 14.