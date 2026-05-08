Wheat lifting from Punjab on fast track, Centre ramps up rail movement

New Delhi: Wheat evacuation from Punjab’s wholesale mandis has picked up pace this rabi marketing season, with the Centre stepping up rail movement to ensure smoother procurement operations and reduced congestion at purchase centres. Wheat evacuation from Punjab’s wholesale mandis has picked up pace this rabi marketing season, with the Centre stepping up rail movement to ensure smoother procurement operations and reduced congestion at purchase centres.

As of May 6, 2026, about 78.96 lakh tonnes of wheat had been lifted from mandis in Punjab, higher than 75.63 lakh tonnes during the same period last year, even though total arrivals were slightly lower at around 122 lakh tonnes compared to 125 lakh tonnes a year ago, the Union food ministry said.

Officials said the improved evacuation pace has helped ease pressure at mandis. “The higher lifting despite lower arrivals reflects better movement of wheat from procurement centres, resulting in reduced congestion,” the food ministry said.

To further streamline grain dispatches, the government has allocated 100 additional “wheat special” rail rakes for May 2026, with a combined carrying capacity of about 3 lakh tonnes. These rakes are primarily designated for movement to Uttar Pradesh and southern states.

Of the 354 wheat special trains planned across the country in May, Punjab has been allotted 201— nearly 60% of the total — highlighting the state’s key role in national wheat procurement logistics. In April, Punjab received 234 out of 413 such rakes.

The Centre has also expanded direct delivery operations, under which wheat is moved directly from mandis to storage facilities. Around 3.5 lakh tonnes were transported via this route in April, with 6.6 lakh tonnes planned for May and 8 lakh tonnes in June. Overall, about 18 lakh tonnes are expected to be handled through direct delivery this season.

The food ministry and the Food Corporation of India (FCI) said they are closely monitoring operations in Punjab, which typically accounts for nearly 60% of India’s wheat movement during the procurement season.