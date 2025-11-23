Search
‘White collar’ terror module: J&K police arrest man from Srinagar

ByPress Trust of India, Srinagar
Published on: Nov 23, 2025 03:12 am IST

The arrested person has been identified as Tufail Niyaz Bhat, a resident of the Batamaloo area of the city here; he was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the ‘white collar’ terror module case, the officials added.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency arrested a man on Saturday in connection with a ‘white collar’ terror module case, officials said.

The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October. (HT Photo for representation)

The entire module was busted after the Srinagar Police began an investigation into the pasting of posters that threatened police and security forces on walls in Bunpora, Nowgam, in mid-October.

Senior superintendent of police (Srinagar) G V Sundeep Chakravarthy personally led the investigation, and the CCTV footage analysis led to the arrest of the first three suspects – Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, and Maqsood Ahmad Dar, alias Shahid.

Their interrogation led to the arrest of Maulvi Irfan Ahmad, a former paramedic turned Imam, who allegedly supplied the posters and radicalised the doctors.

The trail led the investigators to Al Falah University in Faridabad, where Dr Muzzafar Ganaie and Dr Shaheen Sayeed were arrested, and 2,900 kg of explosive material was seized. Investigators believe a core trio of doctors – Dr Ganaie, Umar Nabi (the driver of an explosives-laden car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, killing 13 people), and Muzzaffar Rather (absconding) – were running the module.

AI Summary AI Summary

Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency arrested Tufail Niyaz Bhat in a 'white collar' terror module case linked to threats against security forces. The investigation, initiated after threatening posters were found in Nowgam, led to multiple arrests, including radicalized doctors, and the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives. The case highlights ongoing security concerns in the region.