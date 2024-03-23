Widespread rains lash J&K, snowfall in high hills

While widespread overnight rains were recorded across Jammu and Kashmir, the upper reaches received snowfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department said. The weather improved in the afternoon. The night temperatures dipped in few areas, but remained above normal (HT File)

Officials said that traffic was plying on Jammu-Srinagar national highway but the condition of road had become poor between Nashri and Banihal.

“The Srinagar-Sonamarg- Gumri(SSG) road is closed (after rains made the road slippery), “ the traffic police said in an update on micro-blogging platform X.

A MeT update said that highest rainfall of 18.4mm and snowfall of 1.5cm was recorded in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The southern Pahalgam received 16mm rains. “The summer capital Srinagar recorded 9.7mm rainfall,” the update added. MeT has forecast improvement in weather from Saturday.

“From March 23 to 26, the weather will be generally dry with brief cloudiness on 23rd evening,” said MeT’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad.

He advised the farmers to resume the farm operation from Saturday.

“From March 28 to 31, partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light rain/snow is expected at many places,” he said.

The night temperatures dipped in few areas, but remained above normal. Gulmarg was coldest at minus 0.5 degrees Celsius, down from 3.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

The MeT said that Srinagar recorded a low of 7.2 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, down from 9.9 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 3.7 degrees Celsius, against 3 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Similarly, the mercury settled at 5.6 degrees Celsius in Kokernag, down from 8.2 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

In north Kashmir’s Kupwara, the temperature was 6.6 degrees Celsius, against 7.3 degrees Celsius on the previous night.