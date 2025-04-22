Widow, children of kabaddi player awarded 34-lakh relief

Nearly a year after kabaddi player Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma Sohana, lost his life in a car accident in Mohali in May 2024, the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) has awarded a ₹34-lakh compensation to his widow and two children. Kabaddi player Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma Sohana, was killed in a car accident in Mohali in May 2024. (HT)

In the order, tribunal’s presiding officer Atul Kasana directed Gurpreet Singh of Sangrur, who was booked for the car crash on May 29 last year, and the National Insurance Company Limited to pay ₹34,07,100 to the family.

“The accident took place due to rash and negligent driving of car bearing registration number PB-01-D-9402 by Gurpreet Singh. A perusal of the insurance policy proved on record that the said vehicle was insured with the company at the time of the accident. Therefore, both the respondents are held liable to pay the compensation to the claimants,” the order read.

It further mentioned that the respondent number 2 (insurance firm) is liable to indemnify the insured — respondent number 1 (accused) — and as such, liable to make payment of compensation awarded.

Parmeet Kaur, 36, widow of Paramjit Singh, along with his daughter Gurbani Kaur, 9, and three-year-old son Sarover Singh, all residents of Sohana village, Mohali, had filed the claim against Gurpreet Singh and the insurance company, seeking ₹1 crore.

The tribunal ordered the respondents to pay 50% of the total compensation to Parmeet Kaur and 25% each to Gurbani Kaur and Sarover Singh.

As per case files, the mishap took place on May 29, 2024, when Parmeet Kaur, Paramjit Singh and his brother Karamjit Singh were out to attend a family function.

While returning, Pamma’s friend sat in the Mahindra Scorpio car that was being driven by the former. Pamma’s wife along with kids sat in the car of her brother-in-law.

Near Amity School Chowk of Sector 79, Mohali, when Pamma was about to cross the road, the accused in a Honda Amaze car came from Chandigarh side in a “rash and negligent manner” and struck the car of the deceased around 10.45 pm, resulting in Pamma’s death. Gurpreet had allegedly fled at that time.

The Sohana police had slapped Sections 304-A, 279 and 427 of the IPC on hims.

The claimants averred that at the time of accident, the deceased was 34 years old. The deceased was to participate in the World Kabbadi Cup in Canada in June 2024.