Widower tries to immolate 7-year-old son in Mohali, held

A widowed man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his seven-year-old son by plunging him in a fire near his hutment in Phase 8 on Tuesday. The rescuer, Gurpreet Singh, who works as a delivery man for Amazon, told police that he was headed towards the old bus stand in Phase 8, Mohali, when he spotted a man starting a fire and forcing his child into the flames. (HT Photo)

The child was rescued by a passer-by, but he had already suffered 40% burns by then and is fighting for life at the civil hospital in Phase 6, said police.

The accused, according to police, is a labourer, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, who had lost his wife two years back and had been struggling to raise his three children alone.

The rescuer, Gurpreet Singh, who works as a delivery man for Amazon, told police that he was headed towards the old bus stand in Phase 8, when he spotted a man starting a fire and forcing his child into the flames.

Singh said he managed to shove the man aside and pulled the boy out of the fire. With the help of onlookers, he rushed the child to the nearby Motherhood Hospital, where doctors informed the police and referred him to the civil hospital owing to his critical condition.

A police officer said the accused was arrested immediately and further interrogation was underway to determine what drove him to the gruesome act.

He was booked under Sections 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at the Phase 8 police station.