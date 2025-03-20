Wife among 7 booked for abetment after retired cop ends life

A 45-year-old retired Delhi police sub-inspector allegedly died by suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his house in Jhajjar’s Bahadurgarh on Tuesday night due to “harassment by wife and six others”, police said on Wednesday. In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother of a village in Jhajjar alleged that his brother was harassed by his wife, son, two daughters, father-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law they were mounting pressure on his brother to transfer his property on their name. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In his complaint to the police, the victim’s brother of a village in Jhajjar alleged that his brother was harassed by his wife, son, two daughters, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law they were mounting pressure on his brother to transfer his property on their name.

“My brother was confined at his home alone in Bahadurgarh and his wife and children had shifted to Delhi. He was harassed mentally and socially. A few days ago, my brother and other relatives went to Delhi urging my sister-in-law and her family members not to harass him and they asked him to transfer all his property in their name, if he wanted to get rid of all these harassments,” he told the Bahadurgarh police in a complaint.

In a video message, the deceased alleged that his wife had lodged a false case of ‘cheating’ against him and she along with her family members want to grab his property, adding his wife has illicit relations with her brother-in-law. He also alleged that his wife had solemnised his daughter’s marriage in another religion thus harming his social reputation.

The victim urged the administration to transfer all of his property to his two brothers and a sister.

Bahadurgarh Sector-6 police station house officer Krishan Kant said that they have booked victim’s wife, son, two daughters, father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother in-law under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.