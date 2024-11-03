Wildbuzz | Autumn: fall of leaves, call of geese

The fact that the charismatic migratory species, the greylag goose, no longer chooses to spend its winters at the Sukhna lake is the foremost testimony to this waterbody turning inhospitable to winged tourists. A ‘desolation of feathers’, ever since Sukhna was desilted and the marshes vanquished in 2010. File photo of greylag geese at Sukhna by Lalit Mohan Bansal.

However, the Greylag’s presence for a transit stopover never fails to set aflutter the hearts of bird enthusiasts. Six were seen on Tuesday by this writer, an early record for the species at the Sukhna. In 2017, this writer observed five Greylags on October 24 at the Sukhna. The small flocks disappeared soon for their journey southwards of the Sukhna to more favourable wintering habitats. This writer, who has maintained records of early arrivals of migratory birds at Sukhna since 2000, spotted a flock of bar-headed geese on October 27, 2003.

‘’The greylag is the indicator species for a wetland’s health. This species likes to roost, forage and generally just loaf around a wetland where it is not disturbed. The presence of greylags tells us something positive about the wetland. You will never find greylags in a village pond. It is characterised by constant and powerful honking that resonates far across a wetland,’’ renowned wildlife conservationist Dr Asad Rahmani told this writer.

Mohali-based naturalist professor Gurpartap Singh assessed the recorded early arrivals of greylags in India so as to place the Sukhna sightings in context. “The sightings in India from August to the first fortnight of October (of one or two greylags) can be presumed to be those of over-wintering birds from the previous migration cycle, i.e, these specimens did not fly back to their breeding grounds in spring and stayed over in India or its neighbourhood. Over-wintering birds are those left behind due to weakness, injury, separation from flock etc. So is the case with specimens seen April-July.” Singh told this writer.

“Thereafter, and definitely from around October 23 onwards, greylags start arriving in flocks from breeding grounds. Thus, Tuesday’s sighting at Sukhna is an early record but not totally unexpected, given the number of October sightings (18) from other spots over the years, especially Rajasthan and Gujarat,” added Singh.

Two flapshell turtles rescued from tribal poachers at Mirch Mandi, Rajpura, by Anmol Arora. (Manvir Malhotra)

A ‘helmet’ of golden spots

Just as the pattern of stripes of every tiger or the rosettes of each leopard specimen will differ subtly, a humble creature like the Indian flapshell turtle (IFT) also displays the outward ‘code’ of individual uniqueness.

The north Indian race of this species, Lissemys punctata andersonii, is adorned with a most beautiful pattern of irregular yellow spots and blotches on its depressed and oval protective carapace. The greenish head of this race also displays characteristic yellow spots. This golden mosaic of nature, and size of markings and individual spots, will vary from specimen to specimen of northern IFTs.

The south Indian race of the IFT, Lissemys punctata, however, does not display the yellow markings on either the carapace or head.

According to Nariman Vazifdar, who has co-authored, “Pocket Guide to the Turtles, Tortoises and Terrapins of India”, the yellow markings could be attributed to “some type of adaptation depending upon the habitat they live in. Maybe camouflage.”

Confirming Vazifdar’s interpretation, globally-acclaimed expert, Dr BC Choudhury, told this writer: “The north Indian race sports these yellow markings for affording camouflage in the water bodies, which have similar colours of aquatic flowering. These yellow spots are missing in the south Indian race of the IFT because the water bodies there do not have such yellowish aquatic flora.The IFT is persecuted for its meat, and I fear that poaching has only increased due to the fizzling out of a concerted law-enforcement drive in earlier years.”

A common species, the IFT is found in ponds, lakes, dams and other sedentary fresh-water bodies.

