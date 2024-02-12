Will bring new sports policy, increase financial incentives to athletes: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said a new comprehensive sports policy is in the pipeline, offering bigger financial incentives to athletes who bring glory to the state on the international stage. The state government was committed to raise the level of sports in the state and “determined to enable budding athletes to sharpen their skills and excel in their respective disciplines”, he said, according to an official statement. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

One of the aspects of the proposed policy is substantially increasing the prize money for athletes who bring “glory to Himachal Pradesh on the international stage,” he said.

Plans to augment infrastructure and enhance facilities underscore the state government’s steadfast resolve to create an environment for athletes to thrive, he said.Many sportspersons from Himachal Pradesh have showcased their prowess at the international level and the government is committed to further bolster their endeavours, the chief minister said.

The envisaged sports policy is a proactive approach towards nurturing talent and fostering sporting excellence, the statement said.

Rajya Chayan Aayog to conduct corruption-free selection process: CM

Sukhu said that the newly-constituted Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) would implement stringent measures to ensure transparency in its functioning and conducting of recruitment examinations for Group-C posts. He stressed that the state government has adopted zero tolerance for corruption and was all set to conduct the selection process by eradicating corrupt practices and upholding merit. The chief minister said that the commission would set an example to be followed by other states. The state cabinet recently gave its nod to notify Rules of Business and Procedure in respect of HPRCA.

The chief minister said that the examination papers would be set by an automated process, reducing manual interference to maintain complete transparency. The eligible candidates will have to fill out online job applications with a one-time registration facility, he said, adding that registered users could also easily access the job notification/advertisement through HPRCA’s dashboard as well.