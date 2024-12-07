Will declare 1,800 gram panchayats TB-free by March 2025: Haryana CM Saini

Haryana chief minister (CM) Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday announced an ambitious target of creating 1,800 TB-free gram panchayats by March 2025. This follows the state’s success in declaring 579 gram panchayats TB-free in 2023. Union health minister JP Nadda, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and state minister Anil Vij flag off a 100-day nationwide campaign to reduce TB incidence and mortality, in Panchkula on Saturday. (ANI)

Sharing progress made under the state’s TB elimination initiatives at the launch of the nationwide 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign in Panchkula, Saini highlighted that the data of 79,652 patients from Haryana has been uploaded to the Ni-kshay portal. He added that 3.49 lakh TB patients have so far received financial assistance worth ₹117.46 crore under the Ni-kshay Poshan Yojana (NPY).

Saini also emphasised Haryana’s adoption of advanced technologies to combat TB. The state has connected X-ray centres to the Indian Plasma Research Institute in Ahmedabad through AI, becoming the second state in the country to do so. Additionally, two cutting-edge microbial culture and DST labs have been established in Rohtak and Karnal, with a third lab under development in Ambala.

“To reach vulnerable populations, 59 mobile health vans are conducting TB tests in villages, slums and among daily wage workers, brick kiln workers, and farmers,” Saini said. The state has also increased its designated microscopy centres (DMCs) for sample testing from 358 to 428, with plans to open 131 new DMCs. Handheld X-ray devices with AI capabilities are being deployed across districts for faster diagnostics.

The CM assured that all TB diagnostic tests and treatments are being provided free of charge. Patients are also receiving free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in both government and private sectors. “So far, claims worth ₹29 crore for 17,500 TB patients have been settled under the scheme. For those not eligible for Ayushman, free treatment is still ensured,” Saini added.

Highlighting efforts to treat drug-resistant TB cases, Saini noted the establishment of four nodal drug-resistant TB centres at PGIMS Rohtak and medical colleges in Karnal, Nuh, and Sonipat. Furthermore, district nodal drug-resistant TB centres have been set up in all 22 districts of Haryana.

65 hi-tech mobile vans deployed

The Haryana government also launched 65 mobile vans (Ni-kshay vahan) equipped with advanced diagnostic tools in all districts of the state. The mobile vans will target high-risk areas, such as villages and urban settlements. These vehicles are equipped to perform chest X-rays and sputum tests on-site. Results will be available within 24 hours, and treatment for confirmed TB cases will commence immediately.

As part of the campaign, the government has also launched the “Nikshay Mitra” initiative, where volunteers adopt TB patients and provide regular support, including follow-ups every 15 days.

The campaign includes a detailed micro-planning strategy to maximise reach and effectiveness. Department officials, including ASHA workers and ANMs, will work in collaboration to identify and treat TB patients.

The TB treatment is being provided free of cost under the government’s initiative. Patients will also receive ₹1,000 per month in their bank accounts to support nutritional needs during treatment. Energy tablets are being distributed as part of the program to ensure faster recovery.