Will explore possibilities to set up sugar mill in Indora: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the Congress did nothing in last 50 years as its leaders were busy enjoying the power
Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur greets public during his visit to Indora in Kangra on Tuesday. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 04:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala

The Himachal Pradesh government will explore possibilities of opening a sugar mill in the Indora area of Kangra, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Tuesday.

He was addressing a public meeting at Indora after laying foundation stones of 13 development projects worth 161 crore. He also announced to open a fire sub-station at Indora, a PHC at Sugh Bhatoli, upgrading of Badukhar PHC to CHC, opening of ayurvedic dispensaries at Saniyal and Surajpur, upgrading of four schools, starting new trades in ITI Gangath, upgrading veterinary hospital in Indora to polyclinic and upgrading veterinary dispensary in Kandrori to a veterinary hospital.

He said that veterinary dispensary at Gheta would be upgraded as CM Aarogya Pashu Aushdhalya. He also announced 45 lakh to build roads and bridges in the area and a playground at Surdava.

Thakur said the Congress did nothing in last 50 years as its leaders were busy enjoying the power. He said that not even a single scheme was started by the Congress, which helped the people of HP.

The CM said the present state government has ensured that every policy and programme helps and benefits the poor and downtrodden.

MP Kishan Kapoor said the “double engine” government has ushered the state into an era of progress and prosperity. He said that the BJP would again form government in the state.

Congress workers detained

Police detained about a dozen Congress workers, including former State Youth Congress president Manmohan Katoch, who were protesting against the CM’s visit to Indora area and planning to show him black flags. Katoch alleged that no development has taken place in Indora in the BJP government’s tenure and now when the state is heading for assembly elections, the CM is touring the area to mislead the public.

