Will file FIR against Rahul, Jakhar, SIT for conspiring against Badals: SAD

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Friday said they will file a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and the special investigation team (SIT) for alleged “political interference” in the Kotkapura firing case as part of a conspiracy to implicate former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Addressing a press conference in Amritsar, the former minister said, “Jakhar let the cat out of the bag by announcing that Rahul Gandhi had issued orders to chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to frame the Badal family in the sacrilege case. The vigilance department is practically running the SIT by deputing its officers in the SIT. The vigilance officials are part of the conspiracy and should also be booked.”

“We will demand that the officials concerned be booked for disobeying the orders of the high court which specified that only the three-member SIT should be associated with the probe,” he said.

Even as the SIT is probing the Kotkapura firing case, it is deliberately taking up the sacrilege case in its investigation, he added.

SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha demanded that Jakhar, state cabinet ministers Sukhjinder Randhawa and Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa besides senior AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders should be subjected to lie detector test to ascertain how many times they talked to then IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap who led a politically motivated probe into the Kotkapura firing incident.