Will focus on boosting medical tourism in Chandigarh, says health secretary

Instrumental in tackling the Covid crisis as the UT health secretary, Yashpal Garg, 56, a 1990-batch DANICS (Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar, Lakshadweep, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli) officer and 2008-batch IAS officer (Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory cadre) speaks to Mandeep Kaur Narula about the progress of the administration’s big-ticket projects, reservation policy at GMCH-32, and measures being taken to check referral deaths and substandard medicines at hospitals across the city among other hot button issues. Excerpts:

The UT administration plans to upgrade health infrastructure in the city. What is the progress of big-ticket projects and what is in store in 2023?

The administration is determined to provide the best healthcare facilities at government hospitals, which will also boost medical tourism. At health and wellness centres (HWCs), patients are being able to consult specialists from Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH-16), Government Medical College and Hospital , Sector 32, and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) through teleconsultation. In 2023, we will be setting up HWCs at around 15 more locations across the UT. Several key projects, which were delayed due to the pandemic, are in the pipeline. We are focussing on the speedy completion of these projects, which include the trauma centre at GMCH-32 and mother and child care centres at GMSH-16 and GMCH-32. Some projects such as the advanced infectious disease centre at GMCH-32 and the regional trauma centre will take at least take two years to complete.

This year, the UT had not adhered to the Centre’s orders regarding providing OBC reservations for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses at GMCH-32. What will be the UT’s policy for the 2023 admissions?

The Centre’s directions to provide reservation for those belonging to the OBC (other backward classes) category at GMCH-32 was withheld as the medical college is affiliated to Panjab University, which is not a central university. Keeping in mind the limited seats at medical colleges in the city, the provision for providing reservation to the wards of defence personnel in MBBS admissions was struck down to provide equal opportunity to aspirants.

It was found that some health department officials had helped chemists at GMSH-16 to encroach on government land. What action is being taken against officials?

A comprehensive report on the matter has been submitted to the UT administrator and adviser, who have marked am inquiry against the health department officials accused of conspiring with the chemists. Action will be taken against them.

What is being done to prevent referral deaths at GMSH-16, GMCH-32 and PGIMER?

A special committee has been formed, comprising members from PGIMER, GMCH-32, GMSH-16 and civil hospitals, to look into the matter. Patients are being referred to hospitals in the city after properly coordinating with all parties concerned. However, health facilities in surrounding states should also be strengthened so that patients need not travel to Chandigarh. This will bring down referral deaths.

The mother and child centre needs to be upgraded into a bigger facility. Will the centre be shifted while the upgrade takes place?

So far, we have been unable to find a suitable facility to shift the mother and child centre at GMSH-16, which sees major patient footfall due to referrals from other states. The departments at the Sector 48 hospital cannot be shifted as it will violate the National Ayush Mission guidelines. However, we plan to shift the centre either to the civil hospital in Sector 22, or some other suitable facility in 2023 so that the upgrade can take place.

There have been incidents of suspected deaths at PGI due to substandard drugs. What is UT doing to ensure supply and use of quality drugs at UT hospitals?

The departments concerned and drug inspectors have been directed to carry out more inspections and sample testings to check substandard drugs.