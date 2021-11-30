Will form next govt in Punjab with BJP, Akali faction: Amarinder

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Monday said his party will form the next government in the state with the support of BJP and Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Akali faction. He was talking to mediapersons after his meeting with Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, which he called “courtesy visit”.

“There was no political development. I had a very nice cup of coffee with the chief minister (Khattar),” said the former Punjab CM.

When asked whether “big faces” will join his party Punjab Lok Congress ahead of the assembly elections, he said, “Wait for the time. Everything is going fine. People are very upbeat and our membership drive is going good. God willing, we and with our seat adjustment with the BJP and SAD Sanyukt, we will form the government,” he said.

Amarinder had quit the Congress following his resignation as the Punjab CM after a bitter power tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was joined by some cabinet ministers.

His meeting with Khattar came on a day when a bill to repeal the three contentious laws, against which farmers have been protesting for over a year, was passed by Parliament.

In the photographs of their meeting released by the Haryana government, Khattar is seen receiving Amarinder Singh with a warm hug. Asked if he will meet BJP leaders for a seat-sharing arrangement for the Punjab elections, the former Punjab CM said he will go to Delhi and certainly call on them.