Will go full throttle to eliminate narco-terrorism, gangsters in J&K: DGP Swain

Amid a spike in narco-terrorism and gangsterism, director general of police (DGP) RR Swain said on Wednesday that Jammu and Kashmir Police would go hammer and tongs to eliminate the two. DGP RR Swain consoles the father of slain sub-inspector Deepak Sharma, in Samba on Wednesday. (ANI)

Fielding media queries after the wreath laying ceremony of sub-inspector Deepak Sharma at Samba, Swain minced no words and made clear his intentions that the police would take this fight to its finish.

“We are assessing at our level. While ordinary criminals don’t have the guts to face police uniform, it seems gangsters and narcotics smugglers have developed a nexus, are carrying weapons and have the guts to use them,” said the DGP.

“I can only say for now that it’s (police officer’s killing) an announcement of war for us. We will go hammer and tongs in our crusade against gangsterism and narcotics trade . We will wipe out these syndicates,” he asserted.

When asked whether J&K was on its way to become a hub of gangsters like Punjab, he said, we are preparing a comprehensive strategy.

“We feel that illegal land dealings, narcotics, bovine smuggling are the attempts to raise criminal syndicates on the pattern of Punjab. But we will crush the head of this snake,” he said.