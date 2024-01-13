Will improve facilities to perform well in Swachhta survey: Haryana CM

Days after the Union government released its Swachh Survekshan-2023 rankings with Haryana falling to 14th position in the country from fifth last year and no city appearing in top 100, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday said in Karnal that the government will improve all the facilities. On being asked about the fall in overall state ranking and several districts of Haryana, including Karnal, Khattar told HT, “Our government is improving all facilities in the state to achieve the desired positions.” (HT photo)

He was in his constituency to chair two events of Jan Samwad in Vasant Vihar of Indri block and Zarifabad of Nissing area in Karnal.

However, the question asked by this correspondent on the absence of garbage processing plants with several civic bodies in the state, did not elicit any response from the chief minister at his Jan Samwad in Vasant Vihar.

Earlier, he told the reporters that as the head of the state government, he usually meets several people daily, including former chief ministers, former lawmakers and leaders, while responding to a query on his reported meeting with AAP leader Ashok Tanwar.

Reports suggest that upset Tanwar is likely to resign from the party and switch over to the BJP. Several of his close aides, including Kurukshetra district president Jagbir Jogna Khera and Ambala district vice-president Hunny Raina, have already resigned from the AAP.

To unfurl Tricolor in Karnal

At Vasant Vihar, Khattar told the audience that for the first time since he was chosen as the chief minister in 2014, he will unfurl the Tricolour on Republic Day in Karnal.

“For the first time in 10 years, I will attend the R-Day celebrations in my constituency. I invite you all to attend the event at Police Lines,” he said.

He said through the civic body, the government has undertaken development works of nearly ₹2,000 crore in all wards of the city. He also appealed to the public to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the upcoming general elections and for the present government, if assembly polls are held simultaneously or as per schedule in November.

At Zarifabad, he announced bus service for Manjura village school students that will start from January 16 after the winter break ends.

Later, Khattar participated at a Lohri Milan Samaroh in Sector 13 that was also attended by his representative Sanjay Bathla, former mayor Renu Bala Gupta, party’s district president Yogender Rana, former minister Shashi Pal Mehta and others.