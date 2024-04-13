Not right to comment when I have no knowledge of the case: Seechewal on Kejriwal’s arrest

A day after three Rajya Sabha members from Punjab met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s family, another Rajya Sabha MP and noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said he was to accompany his colleagues for meeting Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday but due to ill-health he postponed his visit. A day after three Rajya Sabha members from Punjab met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s family, another Rajya Sabha MP and noted environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal said he was to accompany his colleagues for meeting Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday but due to ill-health he postponed his visit. (HT File)

“It is not right to say or comment anything when I have no knowledge of the case in which Kejriwal has been arrested,” said Seechewal, adding that he would go and meet Kejriwal’s wife once his health improves.

He added that his sole purpose is to propagate environmental issues and it was the only reason that he had accepted the offer of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominating him as Rajya Sabha member.

“I have cleared my stance then to the party’s senior leadership, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann, that politics was never on my cards, and I would not be involved in any political affairs and events. Even Mann had agreed to it then and supported my cause of raising environmental issues,” Seechewal said.

He said politics never remains his domain due to which he always opted to maintain silence on every political issue.