Will provide legal aid ‘innocent’ languishing in jails: Ludhiana Women panel head

Punjab State Women Commission chairperson Raj Lali Gill said on Tuesday that the state government was committed to ensuring women’s safety and said the panel would provide legal aid to the innocent women who are languishing in jails. Raj Lali Gill cautioned youngsters that they should not join jobs till they get a written offer letter, ensuring the terms of their service. (HT Photo)

She said that youngsters often fall prey to attractive job offers, which turn out to be immigration scams.

She stressed that if companies fail to provide employment documents, women should report to the police immediately.

Gill added that during her visit to various jails, she met youngsters who worked at call centres and immigration firms, which were found indulged in fraudulent activities.

“The women did not have any employment contracts or ID cards, which, according to the law, suggests that they might be complicit if the firm is involved in fraudulent activities. These women were arrested and jailed. However, the reality is that many young men and women are persuaded to work without contracts when offered high salaries by such firms. Despite having no criminal intent, they often find themselves in legal trouble. We are now providing these women with legal aid through the commission,” she said.