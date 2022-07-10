Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal
Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that he would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture.
The Union government is organising a meeting of agriculture ministers of all states in Bengaluru on July 14 and 15. As many as 30 state agriculture ministers along with Union agriculture ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Shobha karandlaje will take part in the two-day meeting that will focus on initiatives to double farmers’ income and exchange best practices among states.
The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land. Dhaliwal said these farmers are not being allotted new connections of electricity and nor are they being given compensation. He said these issues will be taken up with the Centre.
Patiala: 2 held for kidnapping Class 4 student
The Patiala police solved the kidnapping case of a Class 4 student from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on July 7 by arresting two persons, who are also residents of the same village. On July 7, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road. SSP Deepak Pareek said they cracked the case with the arrest of two accused, who were living in the same locality.
AAP’s move to set up advisory committee unconstitutional: Chandumajra
Senior Akali Dal leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Saturday flayed the Aam Aadmi Party's decision to set up a government above the government in the form of an advisory committee, alleging that the AAP government in Punjab is subletting governance to its true masters. “The fact that the AAP government in the state is not being run from Punjab is one of the worst-kept secrets in the state and the country,” he said.
Eyes on 2024 LS polls: Union ministers begin move to strengthen party base in Punjab
The BJP on Friday launched its ambitious programme to strengthen its organisational structure in Punjab with three Union ministers touring three Lok Sabha segments. Union minister for petroleum and urban development Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for external affairs Arjun Meghwal and Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday evening landed in Punjab and are camping in Bathinda, Amritsar and Jalandhar, respectively.
1992 fake encounter case: Mohali court directs CBI to protect witness
A Mohali court has issued directions to the Central Bureau of Investigation to provide protection to Jasbir Kaur of Manochahal village in Tarn Taran, who is a witness in the 1992 fake encounter case. Raj Kumar was posted as sub-inspector (SI) and Nachattar Singh was posted as assistant sub-inspector (now retired), at the Manochahal police station in 1992. The case remained on stay for at least 18 years.
Northern Zonal Council: Punjab seeks new tribunal to assess river water situation
Punjab government on Friday sought the setting up of a new water Tribunal for assessment of river water in the state. Putting forth the stand of the state during meeting of Northern Zonal Council, chaired by Union home minister Amit Shah, here on Saturday, Punjab cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, while opposing issue of Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, said Punjab doesn't have even a single drop of water to share with other states.
