Will raise farmers’ concerns at national meet: Dhaliwal

Minister for rural development, panchayat and agriculture Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Saturday stated that he would raise the concerns of farmers whose fields are situated across the barbed fence along the Indo-Pak international border during the forthcoming national meeting on agriculture.

The Union government is organising a meeting of agriculture ministers of all states in Bengaluru on July 14 and 15. As many as 30 state agriculture ministers along with Union agriculture ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Shobha karandlaje will take part in the two-day meeting that will focus on initiatives to double farmers’ income and exchange best practices among states.

The minister reached out to these farmers at the border in the Ajnala sub-division of Amritsar district. He redressed the grievances of these farmers who face a lot of problems while cultivating their land. Dhaliwal said these farmers are not being allotted new connections of electricity and nor are they being given compensation. He said these issues will be taken up with the Centre.