Will raise the issue of pending 1,200 cr under JJM with Centre: Himachal dy CM

Deputy chief minister (CM) Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday said that he will raise the issue of pending ₹1,200 crore under the “Jal Jeevan Mission” with Centre. Himachal Pradesh deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)

While reviewing the status of the mission during a meeting, the deputy CM said that out of the ₹6,300 crore sanctioned by the Centre, only ₹5,100 crore has been received so far and an amount of ₹1,200 crore was still pending with the central government.

“The state government will strongly take up the matter of releasing the pending amount with the Centre,” he said.

JJM is a flagship programme of the Union government being implemented in partnership with the states with the objective to provide tap water connection in every rural household.

“During the financial year 2024-25, out of ₹920 crore sanctioned, the state has received ₹137 crore and ₹783 crore was yet to be disbursed,” he said during the meeting. Progress of various developmental projects under the department were also reviewed.

The deputy chief minister directed departmental officials to prioritise and complete all pending works within the fixed time frame. He said that effective management of water resources and ensuring reliable water supply remains a key priority of the present state government. He instructed the concerned officers to visit the field to monitor ongoing projects and address public grievances promptly and to submit the detailed reports of ground visits to the senior officers so that necessary action could be taken to address the issues.

Agnihotri also asked the officials to prepare a detailed report regarding the Jal Rakshak who have completed 12 years of service in the department, so that the matter could be brought before the cabinet.