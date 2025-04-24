Will reimburse fee to private schools only for 10% EWS seats: Chandigarh admn

The UT education department has reiterated that private non-minority schools that were allotted land at a subsidised rate will be reimbursed for only 10% of EWS seats even though they need to reserve 25% seats under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act. This follows after a speaking order was issued by UT director school education on Wednesday following UT’s admission in the Punjab and Haryana high court that they will settle the issue of reimbursement to private schools by April. (HT File)

This follows after a speaking order was issued by UT director school education on Wednesday following UT’s admission in the Punjab and Haryana high court that they will settle the issue of reimbursement to private schools by April. A copy has also been forwarded to all private non-minority schools of the city.

According to UT, educational institutes in the city were allotted land on leasehold basis under a 1996 allotment scheme, according to which they were required to admit 5% students from EWS (economically weaker section) category without charging any dues as part of social responsibility. The 5% limit was enhanced to 15% in 2005, and covered all schools that got land prior to this policy or after the notification of the policy.

Hence, out of the 25% EWS seats to be reserved under the RTE Act, they are entitled for reimbursement for only 10% students — given that fee for 15% students has to be footed by the schools up to Class 9 (ages 6 to 14) and charged equivalent to government schools thereafter.

Further, the department has clarified that the amount to be paid per month per child for the 2024-25 session can take up to July to be finalised. This year, the department has said they will pay 75% of the rate fixed for the 2023-24 session and the balance will be paid later after the amount for the 2024-25 session is fixed. This comes out to ₹2,740 per child per month.

Vivek High School (VHS), Sector 38, and St Kabir Public School, Sector 26, had both pleaded before high court that they are owed reimbursements for EWS admissions.

For the 2024-25 session, Vivek requested reimbursement of ₹31.5 lakh for 22 seats and St Kabir ₹10.7 lakh for 14 seats.

Subtracting the 15% seats as per the 1996 scheme, the department has decided to disburse an interim payment of ₹2.3 lakh to Vivek till the rate is finalised for 2024-25 session. St Kabir will not be reimbursed any amount as they admitted less than 15% EWS seats.

The schools had also raised various other issues in their plea.

VHS chairperson and president of Independent Schools’ Association HS Mamik said the department had neglected that they got their land in 1989 and the 1996 scheme isn’t valid on them.

“The responsibility of EWS admissions falls on the administration, it cannot be transferred to private schools. The rates that they have calculated are also inadequate. We will take up this matter legally and file a reply,” he said.

The high court hearing in this case is scheduled for May 2.

Schools’ contentions and Chandigarh admn’s response

1. Schools be reimbursed on a quarterly basis for 25% of the seats

Education department has calculated it at 10% to be paid annually

2. Department has not published child mapping data since 2020

Department says 42,887 EWS children between ages of 6 and 14 identified for 2025-26 session

3. Department failed to address authenticity of EWS students

Department says documents submitted are subject to scrutiny at any stage and admissions can be cancelled

4. There is no provision to submit indemnity bonds for claiming EWS reimbursement as per RTE

Department says they will review the procedure within next four months.

5. Admissions of EWS students is required to be filled under neighbourhood schools after filling up seats in government schools as per RTE

Department says a school has no vested right to insist that all EWS seats in government schools be filled first.