Will restore old pension scheme if voted to power in Himachal: Rajinder Rana
: Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) working president and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Rana on Wednesday promised to restore the old pension scheme, if they are voted to power in Himachal Pradesh.
With the elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled later this year, Rajinder Rana addressed the media on Wednesday at the Chandigarh Press Club. Rana said, “We have decided that we will restore the old pension scheme in Himachal Pradesh (HP) immediately after coming to power. We will put it on top of our election manifesto. Our governments in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have notified the restoration of the old pension.”
Rana also attacked the ruling government over the Agnipath scheme. He said that with the cancellation of direct recruitment in the army, the dreams of the youth have also been shattered and this will also weaken the military strength of the nation. He said, “Lakhs of ex-servicemen have registered themselves for employment but the Modi-led government, which has failed to provide them employment, is now talking of ensuring employment to the Agniveers, which cannot be trusted.”
Rana alleged that the BJP government at both Centre and state had cheated the youth in the lieu of employment guarantee.
Talking about AAP being a threat in the elections, he said, “Himachal Pradesh predominantly works on the two-party system and any upsurge in AAP supporters has ceased to exist now due to the unsatisfactory security conditions in Punjab, which the people of Punjab have also witnessed in just four months of the party’s governance citing their loss in Sangrur byelection.”
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656622109726
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
Quicked is empty for story with id 101656621878183
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics